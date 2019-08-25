Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Faison Cemetery
Faison, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lewis


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Lewis Obituary
Helen Harrell Lewis

July 30, 1919 - August 18, 2019

Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. - Helen Harrell Lewis, 100, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Luther Emmett Lewis, Sr. and a son Donnell Clayton Lewis. She is survived by her son Luther Emmett Lewis, Jr and his wife Loan and four grandchildren, Donnell Lewis of Marietta, GA, Christopher Lewis of Boise, Idaho, Michael Buckner of Arlington, TX and Cecilie Burghardt of Yorktown, and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Faison Cemetery, Faison, North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.