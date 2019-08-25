|
|
Helen Harrell Lewis
July 30, 1919 - August 18, 2019
Yorktown
Yorktown, Va. - Helen Harrell Lewis, 100, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Luther Emmett Lewis, Sr. and a son Donnell Clayton Lewis. She is survived by her son Luther Emmett Lewis, Jr and his wife Loan and four grandchildren, Donnell Lewis of Marietta, GA, Christopher Lewis of Boise, Idaho, Michael Buckner of Arlington, TX and Cecilie Burghardt of Yorktown, and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Faison Cemetery, Faison, North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019