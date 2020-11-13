Helen Sasser Long



February 4, 1942 - November 8, 2020



Apex



Helen Sasser Long, 78, of Apex, NC, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8th in Miami, FL due to complications from pneumonia. Helen was born Feb. 4, 1942 near Clayton NC . She died on her 51st wedding anniversary. She was born to James Thomas Sasser, Sr., and Mozelle Parrish of Clayton. Helen is survived by husband Lawrence Russell Long of the home in Apex and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother Lula Chalk of Wendell NC , sisters Mary Mead (Bill) , of Jacksonville NC and Elizabeth Butler (Richard) of Clayton NC , and brothers James Thomas Sasser, Jr. (Hazel) of Wendell NC and Willie Sasser of Clayton. Helen worked for a total of 43 years doing accounts payable and receivable at several companies. She retired in 2003 from NCDOT working in the highway building. Helen was loved by everyone she met and was the love of Lawrence's life. She will be sorely missed by those whose life she impacted. A graveside service conducted by Dr. David Hailey will be held at Apex Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 15th at 3:00 PM . A celebration of life will be held at Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC at a later date due to COVID-19.



