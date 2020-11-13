1/1
Helen Long
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Sasser Long

February 4, 1942 - November 8, 2020

Apex

Helen Sasser Long, 78, of Apex, NC, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8th in Miami, FL due to complications from pneumonia. Helen was born Feb. 4, 1942 near Clayton NC . She died on her 51st wedding anniversary. She was born to James Thomas Sasser, Sr., and Mozelle Parrish of Clayton. Helen is survived by husband Lawrence Russell Long of the home in Apex and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother Lula Chalk of Wendell NC , sisters Mary Mead (Bill) , of Jacksonville NC and Elizabeth Butler (Richard) of Clayton NC , and brothers James Thomas Sasser, Jr. (Hazel) of Wendell NC and Willie Sasser of Clayton. Helen worked for a total of 43 years doing accounts payable and receivable at several companies. She retired in 2003 from NCDOT working in the highway building. Helen was loved by everyone she met and was the love of Lawrence's life. She will be sorely missed by those whose life she impacted. A graveside service conducted by Dr. David Hailey will be held at Apex Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 15th at 3:00 PM . A celebration of life will be held at Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC at a later date due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Apex Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
What a dear sweet lady and gentle soul. Her compassion and kindness impacted lives she touched. I will miss Helen very much though I know she is home with the Lord and free of struggle and health issues. I will continue to pray for Lawrence and the family during this difficult time.

Love,

Justin
Justin Costilow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved