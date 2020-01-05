|
Helen Hornstein Perlmutt
May 28, 1926 - December 30, 2019
Chapel Hill
Helen Perlmutt, a retired teacher who charmed everyone with her effervescent smile and a humidified coastal Georgia accent and for 66 years was a devout Chapel Hillian and Tar Heel fan, died December 30, 2019. She was 93.
Helen died after a short illness as gracefully as she lived, spending her last days swapping stories with a procession of family members who she loved unconditionally -- and they her.
Near the end, she declared: "Well, it's been fun."
She was born Helen Doris Hornstein on May 28, 1926 in Savannah, Ga., to Morris Hornstein and Yetta Kaplan Hornstein. She grew up with her two younger brothers, Bobby and Julius "Boo," and their grandfather, Moses "Papa" Kaplan, a mohel trained to perform the Jewish rite of circumcision.
They were all story-tellers. Brothers Bobby and Boo were masterful spinners, but their big sister was no slouch. When friends visited the Chapel Hill house she and husband Joe built in 1956, storytime commenced, her tales embroidered and detailed: About growing up in Savannah where during World War II she worked as a phone operator and stood guard with her mother on the coast looking out for enemy planes and ships. About the accomplishments and travels of her five grandchildren and always about the latest Tar Heel win.
Shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia, Helen was at a shrimp-and-beer party on Tybee Island, and met Savannahian Joseph Perlmutt. He'd recently returned from skippering a Navy crash boat in World War II.
They married in 1948, and soon were off to Princeton University, where Joe had started a PhD program in biology. A year later, son Louis was born.
After Joe graduated, the young family spent time in Oklahoma and Philadelphia, where Joe was a physiology professor. In 1953, the UNC Chapel Hill medical school was expanding from two to four years, and the Perlmutts joined a wave of young doctors and scientists and their families to Chapel Hill. Soon son David was born and five years later a third son, Martin.
Along the way, Helen blazed her own path, firmly advocating for equality. In 1955, she helped start the Chapel Hill Cooperative Preschool with civil rights activist Rev. Charlie Jones and others.
The school, still operating, was the first integrated preschool in the South.
Helen taught there for more than a dozen years. At 45, she finished a Master's degree in education at UNC, worked briefly at Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute and for 14 years taught kindergarten at Estes Hills Elementary School in Chapel Hill. She retired in 1986.
She found goodness in most everybody and joy in most everything.
Each year on July 4 and New Year's Eve, Helen attended the fireworks show by close neighbors and friends Bob and Laura Moore. She enjoyed Bob's fireworks -- but enjoyed them more if the cops arrived to shut it down.
Last summer, Bob cancelled the July 4 celebration after police advised him to get out of pyrotechnics. After Helen died, Bob decided to defy authority and emailed neighbors that he'd be launching three rounds in her honor on New Year's Eve.
At the appointed time, neighbors watched from their yards and windows. After each burst, they cheered and shouted:
"To Helen!" "To Helen!" "To Helen!"
The family wishes to thank Dr. Rom Colindres, Helen's longtime physician and friend (she taught his two sons) who took impeccable care of her to the end, and to the doctors and nurses in UNC Hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit and the MPCU step-down unit.
Helen was predeceased by son Louis, a radiologist who died in 2001, and husband Joe, a physiologist who died in 2009.
She is survived by sons David Perlmutt (partner Katy) of Charlotte and Martin Perlmutt of Durham; daughter-in-law Susan Seehusen of Chapel Hill; five grandchildren: Bent-Jorgen "B.J." Perlmutt (fiancee Sarah) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Lars Perlmutt of Chapel Hill, Olivia Perlmutt of New York City, Max Perlmutt (wife Erin) of Chapel Hill and Ainslie Perlmutt (partner Austin) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and two great-grandchildren: Zofia Perlmutt of Brooklyn, and Sasha Perlmutt of Chapel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Louis M. Perlmutt M.D. Scholarship, The Medical Foundation of North Carolina, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, N.C., 27514-0309, or to a in Helen's honor.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the N.C. Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road in Chapel Hill.
The Perlmutt family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. For a full obituary, please visit www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020