|
|
Helen Coburn Stedman
Chapel Hill
Helen Coburn Stedman, 87, died peacefully at home with her family at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill on August 2, 2019. She leaves her husband Don after 65 years of marriage, and four children, George Cary Stedman of Durham, Kevin Kelly Stedman of Raleigh, Jody Stedman Benedict (Ken Benedict) of Chapel Hill and Donald Michael Stedman (Jennifer) of Orlando, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late George Seymour Coburn and Marion L. Coburn of Perry, New York and is survived by her sister Leila Coburn Moore of Clearwater, Florida, her brother Philip George Coburn (Bonnie) of Rochester, New York and sister-in-law Anita Bramer-Piper of Warsaw, New York.
Her special delights were her eight grandchildren, Jonathan Stedman of Portland, Oregon, Christopher Stedman of McKinney, Texas, Scott Stedman of Raleigh, Karen Stedman of Greensboro, Nicholas Benedict of New London, Allison Benedict of Raleigh, Brandon Stedman of Tokyo, Japan, and Cameron Stedman of Orlando, Florida and Great granddaughter Peyton Stedman of McKinney, Texas.
Helen graduated with honors from Perry High School in Perry, New York, received an AAS degree in Medical Lab Sciences from SUNY Binghamton and a BS in Biology from Peabody College/Vanderbilt University. She completed two years of clinical studies as Research Scientist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Her professional work included clinical and research positions at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Durham (NC) Regional Hospital, and the Pediatric and Maternal and Child Health programs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She was very active for many years in the work of the Chapel Hill Service League and with many community programs and services, particularly those involving families, women and children.
Helen is known to her many friends as a caring, supportive and hard working person, always ready to lend a hand or lead a new venture. Her life was a life well lived and in service to others. Her love of flowers was only exceeded by her deep love for her children and her family.
Services will be held in memory of Helen's remarkable life and commitment to God at the Episcopal Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill on
Saturday, August 17 at 10 am, followed by a reception for friends and family.
A special celebration for Helen, a.k.a. Peach, will be held for residents, friends and family in the auditorium at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill on Saturday, August 24 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, those inclined may contribute to GHA Autism Supports - Albemarle and Wilmington (ghaautismsupports.org/donate or GHA Autism Supports, Box 2487, Albemarle, NC 28002). Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Helen wished us to recognize and thank the many staff members and care workers of UNC HealthCare, the NC Cancer Hospital, the UNC Hospice Program, the Pines Health Center at Carolina Meadows and Carolina Meadows Home Care, and her many dear friends at Carolina Meadows, in Chapel Hill, Charleston, SC, and Nashville, Tennessee, with whom she was privileged to be associated.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019