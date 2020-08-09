1/1
Helen Steed
1928 - 2020
Helen Apple Steed

July 29, 1928 - August 3, 2020

Raleigh

Helen Steed, 92, of Raleigh, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank W. Steed Jr.; granddaughter, Lauren Anne Foyle and sisters Nancy Nowlan and Edna Earl Klibbe of Raleigh. She is survived by daughters, Kim Wheeler and Leigh Bottenfield of Raleigh; her granddaughter Lindsay Helena Rodgers of Raleigh; sister Martha Pate of Asheboro and brother-in-law Charles Steed of TN; nieces Lois Bagley of Asheboro, Ginger Pate of Winterville, Kathy Roddy of FL, Judy Schubert of Cary; nephews Tommy Pate of Winterville, Ras Bagley of Asheboro, and Randy Steed of TN.

Helen was born in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina on July 29th, 1928. She is a graduate of Peace College. She spent the majority of her career working in administration for Wake County Public Schools and was a longtime member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Raleigh.

Helen loved and honored her family above all else. There was no greater love than that of the love between Helen and her soul mate and husband Frank. Her greatest sadness in life was the loss of her granddaughter Lauren, followed by her greatest joy, the birth of her granddaughter Lindsay Helena.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11th 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, for a visitation from 11 am to noon, followed by a funeral service in the same location from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to friends and family alike for all of their love and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 4801 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609.

Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral service
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
AUG
11
Burial
Raleigh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
