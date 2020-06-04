Helen Sturdivant Phillips
January 15, 1927 - June 2, 2020
Garner
Helen Sturdivant Phillips, of Garner, NC departed this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Rose Baker (Elbert), Sherry Phillips, all of Garner, NC, Audrey Phillips Hunter of Raleigh, NC; Sons, (deceased) George Sturdivant (Carol) of Raleigh, NC, Kenneth Phillips (Virginia) of FL, Gordon Phillips, Jr (Ellen), Jerry Phillips, all of Garner, NC, Trent Phillips (Gaye) of GA; 6 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great Great-Grandchildren; a host of neices & nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.