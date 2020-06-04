Helen Sturdivant Phillips
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Sturdivant Phillips

January 15, 1927 - June 2, 2020

Garner

Helen Sturdivant Phillips, of Garner, NC departed this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Daughters, Rose Baker (Elbert), Sherry Phillips, all of Garner, NC, Audrey Phillips Hunter of Raleigh, NC; Sons, (deceased) George Sturdivant (Carol) of Raleigh, NC, Kenneth Phillips (Virginia) of FL, Gordon Phillips, Jr (Ellen), Jerry Phillips, all of Garner, NC, Trent Phillips (Gaye) of GA; 6 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great Great-Grandchildren; a host of neices & nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved