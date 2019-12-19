|
Helena van Noort Westarp
August 8, 1924 - December 14, 2019
Charlotte
Helena van Noort Westarp, 95, died December 14 at her home in Charlotte. Born Aug. 8, 1924, and raised in Batavia, Dutch East Indies, she was the oldest of eight children of Petrus van Noort and Catharina Welter van Noort. She spent four years, from age 17 to 21, as a prisoner of war in a Japanese internment camp in Indonesia, and after World War II repatriated to The Netherlands, where eight years later she met and married Thomas Westarp, an American graduate student and native of Germany. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1953. They lived in New Jersey and North Carolina, and raised three children.
At age 64, Leny graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a BA in English. An intensely practical, private, and curious person, she valued intelligence and wit in others, and was modest about her own abilities. She was devoted to her three children and four grandchildren. Diagnosed with leukemia two years before her death, she continued living at home. In her final days, she was in bed, propped upright among her pillows, reading articles from a stack of New Yorker magazines piled on her bed.
Leny was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Walter Westarp, in 2002; five brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are two daughters, Elaine Westarp of Raleigh (Todd Cohen), and Evelyn Spearman of Charlotte (Jerry); one son, Thomas William Westarp of Portland, OR (Lisa); three grandsons, Will Cohen of Boston, MA (Emily Fogg), Ben Cohen of New York City, and Nico Westarp of Portland, OR; one granddaughter, Josephine Westarp of Golden, CO; and extended family.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 19, 2019