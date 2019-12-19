Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helena Westarp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helena Westarp


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helena Westarp Obituary
Helena van Noort Westarp

August 8, 1924 - December 14, 2019

Charlotte

Helena van Noort Westarp, 95, died December 14 at her home in Charlotte. Born Aug. 8, 1924, and raised in Batavia, Dutch East Indies, she was the oldest of eight children of Petrus van Noort and Catharina Welter van Noort. She spent four years, from age 17 to 21, as a prisoner of war in a Japanese internment camp in Indonesia, and after World War II repatriated to The Netherlands, where eight years later she met and married Thomas Westarp, an American graduate student and native of Germany. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1953. They lived in New Jersey and North Carolina, and raised three children.

At age 64, Leny graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a BA in English. An intensely practical, private, and curious person, she valued intelligence and wit in others, and was modest about her own abilities. She was devoted to her three children and four grandchildren. Diagnosed with leukemia two years before her death, she continued living at home. In her final days, she was in bed, propped upright among her pillows, reading articles from a stack of New Yorker magazines piled on her bed.

Leny was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Walter Westarp, in 2002; five brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are two daughters, Elaine Westarp of Raleigh (Todd Cohen), and Evelyn Spearman of Charlotte (Jerry); one son, Thomas William Westarp of Portland, OR (Lisa); three grandsons, Will Cohen of Boston, MA (Emily Fogg), Ben Cohen of New York City, and Nico Westarp of Portland, OR; one granddaughter, Josephine Westarp of Golden, CO; and extended family.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -