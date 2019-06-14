Helene Oliver Moran



April 2, 1926 - June 5, 2019



Roxboro



Helene Frances Oliver Moran, 93, of 608 Hillhaven Terrace, Roxboro, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in New Bedford, MA Mrs. Moran was the daughter of the late James Elias and Elsie Frances Lackie Oliver, wife of the late Robert Elliot Moran and sister of the late Beverly Daffinee. Mrs. Moran was a registered nurse and served as director of nursing at Person Memorial Hospital for 22 years. She was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the Rev. Ed Priestaf.



Mrs. Moran is survived by her children, Cathy Winstead and husband Phil, of Cary, Jim Moran and wife Martha, of Wendell and Debbie Moran, of Roxboro; four grandchildren, Marc Winstead and wife Sabrina, of High Point, Bo Moran and wife Kelly, of Lancaster, SC, Dara Hodge and husband Anthony of Conway, SC and Ashley Warner and husband Walt, of Clayton; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Winstead, Addy Grace Winstead, Juliana Winstead, J.R. Moran, Karolina Moran, Ingrid Malone, Aaron West, Jordan Hodge and Hayden Warner; two great-great-grandchildren, HadeLynn West and KaeLynn West.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Columbarium Fund or General Fund, P.O. Box 310, Roxboro, NC 27573.



Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.