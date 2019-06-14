Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Moran


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene Moran Obituary
Helene Oliver Moran

April 2, 1926 - June 5, 2019

Roxboro

Helene Frances Oliver Moran, 93, of 608 Hillhaven Terrace, Roxboro, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in New Bedford, MA Mrs. Moran was the daughter of the late James Elias and Elsie Frances Lackie Oliver, wife of the late Robert Elliot Moran and sister of the late Beverly Daffinee. Mrs. Moran was a registered nurse and served as director of nursing at Person Memorial Hospital for 22 years. She was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the Rev. Ed Priestaf.

Mrs. Moran is survived by her children, Cathy Winstead and husband Phil, of Cary, Jim Moran and wife Martha, of Wendell and Debbie Moran, of Roxboro; four grandchildren, Marc Winstead and wife Sabrina, of High Point, Bo Moran and wife Kelly, of Lancaster, SC, Dara Hodge and husband Anthony of Conway, SC and Ashley Warner and husband Walt, of Clayton; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Winstead, Addy Grace Winstead, Juliana Winstead, J.R. Moran, Karolina Moran, Ingrid Malone, Aaron West, Jordan Hodge and Hayden Warner; two great-great-grandchildren, HadeLynn West and KaeLynn West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Columbarium Fund or General Fund, P.O. Box 310, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now