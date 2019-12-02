|
Helene S. Henry
July 21, 1937-November 30,2019
Raleigh
Helene S. Henry, 82, of Raleigh, died on November 30, 2019, after a short illness.
Helene was born on July 21, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to Morris Rudoff and Tina Herschander. She graduated from the University of Chicago in 1958 with a degree in Russian history.
She met Charles Henry in high school, and they were married in December, 1958. Their marriage lasted 57 years, until his death from cancer in 2016.
In the 1970s, Helene taught history and social studies at Hanover Park High School in East Hanover, NJ. A few years later, she decided to become a lawyer, graduating from Rutgers University Law School in 1983. She worked as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey for fifteen years, specializing in escheats.
The Henrys relocated to Raleigh in 2005, in order to be closer to their daughter Karen. In retirement, Helene was active in the local Jewish community, as well as various book clubs and the Bedford Over 55 Club.
Helene is survived by her son, Ron, of Adelphi, MD; daughter, Karen, of Raleigh; daughter, Alice, of Katzir, Israel; and four grandchildren, Netta, Noga, Hadas, and Ido Zohar.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 2, 2019