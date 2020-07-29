Helma M. Nichols
Raleigh
Helma M. Nichols, age 83, passed away July 25, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Formerly of Kingston, NY. Helma was married to the late Ronald B Nichols, and the daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Palen. Helma is also preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Parry.
Helma is survived by five daughters; Pam Betts of Benson, NC, Cindy (Jeff) Parry of Raleigh, NC, Wendy (Jimmy) Upchurch of Willow Spring, NC, Darlene (Mark) Yost of Clayton NC and Kathy (Rick) Salmon of Apex, NC. Eight grandchildren, Brandon (Mary) Upchurch, Stephanie (Alex) Woodrum, Robyn (David) Wilson, Danny (Carlie) Salmon, Heather (Jason) Fuller, Nicholas Upchurch, Tyler (Nelly) Parry and Tori Yost, as well as six (6) great-grand children with 2 additional on the way, a brother Ralph (Nancy) Palen of Kingston, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service at Jenkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Raleigh NC on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge NY on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Helma with the arrangements.
