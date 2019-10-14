|
Henry Curtis McClain
July 3, 1937 - October 10, 2019
Raleigh
Henry Curtis McClain, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, October 16, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh,NC.
Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens Garner, NC.
Survivors: William McClain, San Pedro, CA, Larry McClain, Sr. (Sherry), Mount Pleasant SC, and George McClain (JoAnne), Raleigh, NC; two sisters; Arnetta Wise, and Luna Johnson, both of Raleigh, NC. Mother in Law, Mrs. Alean Chavis, Raleigh, NC. Sister in law, Valerie McClain of Raleigh, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, 919-231-1000, www.leafuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 14, 2019