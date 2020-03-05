Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Henry Eaton

Henry Eaton Obituary
Henry Eaton

May 26, 1927 - February 23, 2020

Durham

Henry Eaton, of Durham, NC departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Beechwood Cemetery, Durham, NC.

Survivors: Sister, Katherleen E. Scott of AL; Special Friends, Shelton & Loretta White and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
