Henry Eaton
May 26, 1927 - February 23, 2020
Durham
Henry Eaton, of Durham, NC departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Beechwood Cemetery, Durham, NC.
Survivors: Sister, Katherleen E. Scott of AL; Special Friends, Shelton & Loretta White and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020