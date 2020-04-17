|
Henry Jart Mullen
June 15, 1937 - April 15, 2020
Zebulon
Henry Jart Mullen, 82, died Wednesday. He was born in Franklin County. Henry served in the U S Air Force. He worked with the N C Department of Transportation and with the City of Raleigh.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Mullen Arnold, and sister, Elizabeth Mullen Woolard.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Batts Mullen, of Elm City, brothers, Willard Arnold, of Wendell, Walter Arnold of Canyon Lake, Texas, sisters, Angelia Arnold, of Pilot, Shirley Harris, of Justice, granddaughter, Reagan Mullen, of Winterville and his special friend, Jo Ellen Murray, of Bailey, numerous nieces & nephews.
Private graveside service, Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. The funeral will be available 5 pm, Saturday, facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2020