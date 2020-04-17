Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Jart Mullen


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Jart Mullen Obituary
Henry Jart Mullen

June 15, 1937 - April 15, 2020

Zebulon

Henry Jart Mullen, 82, died Wednesday. He was born in Franklin County. Henry served in the U S Air Force. He worked with the N C Department of Transportation and with the City of Raleigh.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Mullen Arnold, and sister, Elizabeth Mullen Woolard.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Batts Mullen, of Elm City, brothers, Willard Arnold, of Wendell, Walter Arnold of Canyon Lake, Texas, sisters, Angelia Arnold, of Pilot, Shirley Harris, of Justice, granddaughter, Reagan Mullen, of Winterville and his special friend, Jo Ellen Murray, of Bailey, numerous nieces & nephews.

Private graveside service, Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. The funeral will be available 5 pm, Saturday, facebook.com/stricklandfuneral

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -