|
|
Henry Lee Mitchell
November 12, 1951 - March 22, 2019
Cary
Henry Lee Mitchell left his family and friends much too soon on March 22, 2019. Henry was born November 12, 1951 to Henry Earl Mitchell and Onnie Mae Massenburg Mitchell (both deceased) in Louisburg NC.
Henry will be missed by his family and many friends; including four sisters: Onnie Mitchell-Burrell, Sarah Mitchell Grantham, and Faye Mitchell Weiner all of Louisburg, and Cora E. Mitchell of Raleigh; four nieces: Kenya Burrell Johnson (Kevin), Ashley Mitchell, Amber Grantham, and Shanier Weiner; three nephews: Darius Mitchell, Mitchell Burrell, and Fredrick Weiner; a great-niece, a great-nephew, a special cousin, Jacob Williams, and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Richardson Funeral Home in Louisburg. Services for Henry will be held Tuesday at 1:00 pm also at Richardson Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2019