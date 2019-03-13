Henry Neal Lovelace



March 30, 1937 - March 10, 2019



Clarksville, VA



Henry Neal Lovelace died Sunday, March 10 in Henderson, North Carolina at the age of 81. He was born March 30, 1937, in Steele, Missouri and raised by his parents, Henry and Ethel Lovelace. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jerry and Bill and a sister, Marjorie Crawford. Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Tidwell Lovelace; his daughter Kimberly Benfield (Mark); his sons, Christopher Lovelace (Donna) and Mark Lovelace (Ann), 4 grandchildren and a special family member, Trudy Tidwell. A celebration of his life and ministry will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Henry transferred from the North Arkansas conference in 1967. He was an ordained elder in the Methodist church serving churches in the North Carolina Conference. He spent 31 years under appointment. Henry graduated from Hendrix College, Conway, Arkansas and Duke Divinity School, Durham, North Carolina. He was secretary-treasurer of Partners in Caring in the North Carolina United Methodist Conference for more than 20 years. During his retirement, he dedicated great energy leading as an interim pastor. He led worship throughout every denomination. Henry was a founding member of the Townsville Volunteer Fire Department and involved in the Townsville and Creedmoor Lions Clubs. He volunteered at the local fire department in every community that he served as a minister. Henry was devoted to God, his family and his community. He believed in the value of every person and worked throughout his life for people to know the love of God. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Tabernacle UMC, P.O. Box 100, Townsville, NC 27584. The Lovelace family is under the care of Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, Clarksville, VA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary