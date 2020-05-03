Colonel Henry Ingold Lowder, United States Army, Retired
November 17, 1930 - March 27, 2020
Fort Belvoir, Virginia
Colonel Henry (Hank) Ingold Lowder, United States Army, Retired, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27th at The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He was born on November 17, 1930 in Albemarle, North Carolina to the late Reuben Brown Lowder and Frances Ingold Lowder. He was affectionately known as "Buddy" to all in his hometown where he was the 1948 Senior Class President of Albemarle High School, as well as an Eagle Scout. In 1948, "Buddy" left Albemarle entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. While a cadet at West Point, Hank met the love of his life, Marcia Ann Spain, from Troy, New York. Hank graduated from West Point in 1952 and from Columbia University, New York, New York in 1964 where he earned a Master's Degree in French. Hank and Marcia were married in August of 1953. Embarking on a distinguished 30 year military career, Hank served as a highly decorated Infantry Officer in command and staff assignments in Korea, Taiwan, Laos, France and Vietnam. In addition to his overseas assignments, Hank also served his country in New York, South Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Alabama and several positions within the Headquarters, Department of the Army at the Pentagon. During his career, Hank graduated from the Command and General Staff College and the United States Army War College.
While commanding the 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry, and later as Assistant Chief of Staff, G1, of the Americal Division in Vietnam, Hank received three Silver Star Medals, a Bronze Star Medal for Valor, the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in combat, as well as the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal First Class. Hank was subsequently assigned to Paris, France in 1972 to be the Principal Military Advisor to the United States Delegation to the Paris Peace Accords. He remained with the delegation for the negotiations and signing of the treaty in 1973 between North Vietnam, South Vietnam and the United States. Hank's final assignment was the Dean of Administration at the Defense Systems Management College at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After retiring from the military in 1982, Hank and Marcia lived in Alexandria, Virginia where he worked in the private sector for 12 years. Retiring for good, they moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina where he was able to spend time with his family, pursue his love of the game of golf, and volunteer with the Sandhills Community College, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, and Habitat for Humanity. His love of family earned him the beloved name of Grand Dad from his 11 grandchildren and Great Dad to his four great-grandchildren. They all had a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas in 1955, beloved wife Marcia in 2010, and his brother, George in 2013.
Hank is survived by his four children and their families: Beth and Ralph Hofmann of Alexandria, Virginia (Kristine Hofmann, Michelle and Scott Decker, Logan and Kendall, Nicholas and Katara Hofmann, and Jennifer Hofmann), Henry, Jr. and Dawn Lowder of Raleigh, North Carolina (Elizabeth Lowder and Collins Lowder), Col. (Ret) Joe and Cheryl Lowder of Lexington, South Carolina (Rachel and George Lamprinakos, James and Marie), Michael Lowder (d. 2016) and Patrick Lowder), Ed and A.E. Lowder of Mooresville, North Carolina (Mary Spain Lowder and Grace Lowder). In addition, he is survived by sister-in-law Susie Bane of Needham, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff and personnel of The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods for their care and attention. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 18, 2020 at 9:00 am at The Old Post Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Henry I. Lowder, Class of 1952, to support the Superintendent's Annual Fund at the West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, New York 10996, or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
November 17, 1930 - March 27, 2020
Fort Belvoir, Virginia
Colonel Henry (Hank) Ingold Lowder, United States Army, Retired, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27th at The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He was born on November 17, 1930 in Albemarle, North Carolina to the late Reuben Brown Lowder and Frances Ingold Lowder. He was affectionately known as "Buddy" to all in his hometown where he was the 1948 Senior Class President of Albemarle High School, as well as an Eagle Scout. In 1948, "Buddy" left Albemarle entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. While a cadet at West Point, Hank met the love of his life, Marcia Ann Spain, from Troy, New York. Hank graduated from West Point in 1952 and from Columbia University, New York, New York in 1964 where he earned a Master's Degree in French. Hank and Marcia were married in August of 1953. Embarking on a distinguished 30 year military career, Hank served as a highly decorated Infantry Officer in command and staff assignments in Korea, Taiwan, Laos, France and Vietnam. In addition to his overseas assignments, Hank also served his country in New York, South Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Alabama and several positions within the Headquarters, Department of the Army at the Pentagon. During his career, Hank graduated from the Command and General Staff College and the United States Army War College.
While commanding the 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry, and later as Assistant Chief of Staff, G1, of the Americal Division in Vietnam, Hank received three Silver Star Medals, a Bronze Star Medal for Valor, the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in combat, as well as the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal First Class. Hank was subsequently assigned to Paris, France in 1972 to be the Principal Military Advisor to the United States Delegation to the Paris Peace Accords. He remained with the delegation for the negotiations and signing of the treaty in 1973 between North Vietnam, South Vietnam and the United States. Hank's final assignment was the Dean of Administration at the Defense Systems Management College at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After retiring from the military in 1982, Hank and Marcia lived in Alexandria, Virginia where he worked in the private sector for 12 years. Retiring for good, they moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina where he was able to spend time with his family, pursue his love of the game of golf, and volunteer with the Sandhills Community College, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, and Habitat for Humanity. His love of family earned him the beloved name of Grand Dad from his 11 grandchildren and Great Dad to his four great-grandchildren. They all had a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas in 1955, beloved wife Marcia in 2010, and his brother, George in 2013.
Hank is survived by his four children and their families: Beth and Ralph Hofmann of Alexandria, Virginia (Kristine Hofmann, Michelle and Scott Decker, Logan and Kendall, Nicholas and Katara Hofmann, and Jennifer Hofmann), Henry, Jr. and Dawn Lowder of Raleigh, North Carolina (Elizabeth Lowder and Collins Lowder), Col. (Ret) Joe and Cheryl Lowder of Lexington, South Carolina (Rachel and George Lamprinakos, James and Marie), Michael Lowder (d. 2016) and Patrick Lowder), Ed and A.E. Lowder of Mooresville, North Carolina (Mary Spain Lowder and Grace Lowder). In addition, he is survived by sister-in-law Susie Bane of Needham, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff and personnel of The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods for their care and attention. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 18, 2020 at 9:00 am at The Old Post Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Henry I. Lowder, Class of 1952, to support the Superintendent's Annual Fund at the West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, New York 10996, or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.