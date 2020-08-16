Henry Musard

SMSgt Henry A. Musard III, USAF, (Ret)
February 22, 1943 - August 12, 2020
Charlotte
SMSgt Henry Alexander Musard III, USAF (Ret.), 77, passed away August 12th 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Harvey Musard, and son, Henry Alexander Musard IV. He was survived by his wife, Kathryn Wirick Musard, son, Christopher Jon Musard, granddaughter, Chloe Alexandra Wilson-Musard, sister, Marsha Musard McLamb and husband, Steve and pet, Daxter Musard. A service celebrating Henry's life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force and Gaston County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Musard family www.mcleanfuneral.com
.