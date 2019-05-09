Home

First Cosmopolitan Baptist Chr
1515 Cross Link Rd
Raleigh, NC 27610
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Cross Link Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Reverend Henry "H.B." Pickett, Jr. was taken to his heavenly home on April 30, 2019. He was a renowned civil rights and community leader in Raleigh for over 40 years. Funeral Services will be held May 11 at twelve o'clock noon at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Cross Link Rd., Raleigh, NC 27610. Visitation will be held before the service at 11:00 a.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers to consider making donations to the Henry B. Pickett scholarship fund of the Raleigh-Apex Branch NAACP.
Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019
