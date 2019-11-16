|
|
Henry Milton Pleasant
March 7, 1957 - November 13, 2019
Angier
Henry Milton Pleasant, 62 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital. The family will receive friends from 3-5p.m. Sunday November 17, 2019 at Angier Baptist Church in Angier. A private service will be in the coming weeks at the family's farm. Henry was born March 7, 1957 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late Marion Benton and Betty Pleasant. He was the youngest of two and is survived by his son Langdon Pleasant and wife Maggie Pleasant; brother Ben Pleasant and his wife Janice Pleasant. Henry was a lawyer practicing mostly in real estate law. He attended North Carolina State university for undergraduate and continued his schooling by obtaining his law degree from Campbell University in Buies Creek. A lot of people knew Henry for his Giant Watermelons. He was multi time winner of the State Fair and Farmer Market Largest Watermelon Contests. In 2009 he grew a 267 lb. watermelon which was the largest in the world that year and tied for the standing world record. Most of all people knew Henry as a good-hearted person and a friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Henry's memory to Angier Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019