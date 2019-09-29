|
|
Henry Sprague Silver, III
September 18, 1947 - September 24, 2019
Las Vegas, NV
Henry Sprague Silver, III, 72, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on September 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Sprague was born on September 18, 1947, in Raleigh, NC, to Margret Meals and H. Sprague Silver, Jr. He attended Raleigh city schools, Broughton High School, and The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina, from which he was graduated in 1970.
He began his career as a business executive with Superior Stone Company of Raleigh. He retired from the construction materials business as Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Operations for Wimpey plc. He and his wife Jo Anna Preston Silver retired after owning and operating East Shore Athletic Club in Mt Pleasant, SC. After retiring, they moved to Silver City, New Mexico and later Las Vegas, Nevada. Sprague and Jo Anna loved hiking in Utah and other beautiful places in the west.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years and high school sweetheart, Jo Anna Preston Silver; son Wilson Cain Silver and daughter-in-law Sierra Raine Silver of Belen, NM and daughter Kate Youngberg Silver of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughter Emma Meckley, York, PA; grandson (arriving soon) Wyatt Cain Silver, Belen, NM; sister Rodasi Ishaya, Albuquerque, NM and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother James Cain Silver.
A graveside service will be held at Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh at a future date. Details will be posted at kraftsussman.com Kraft-Sussman Funeral Home, Las Vegas. Memorials may be made to The Citadel or Semper Fi Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019