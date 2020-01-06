|
|
Henry Thomas Lawrence, Jr.
Fuquay-Varina
Henry Thomas Lawrence, Jr., 87, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:00 am at Piney Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020