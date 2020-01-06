Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Henry Thomas Lawrence Jr. Obituary
Henry Thomas Lawrence, Jr.

Fuquay-Varina

Henry Thomas Lawrence, Jr., 87, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:00 am at Piney Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020
