Herbert Henry Hammer



Herbert Henry Hammer passed away July 20, 2019. He was born in Morning View, KY on January 25, 1930 to Leona Gertude Arlinghaus Hammer and Joseph Camillus Hammer. He grew up in Covington, KY and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. His service to country spanned 20 years including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon retirement from the military, he remained in the Charleston, SC area and worked as a plumbing and electrical contractor. After his beloved wife, Sophie "Shirley" Hammer, passed away, he moved to Cary, NC to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Coon and her husband, Wyatt, and their children, Lauren Wyman (Ken) and Brian Coon. He is also survived by his siblings, Mickey Bowen and Bert Slaughter, and nieces and nephews.



Viewing and receiving of friends will take place starting at 2:30 pm Thursday, July 25th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511, followed by a service at 3:30 pm.



Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com Published in The News & Observer on July 23, 2019