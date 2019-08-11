|
|
Herbert Gordon Johnson
February 26, 1938 - August 8, 2019
Raleigh
Herbert Gordon Johnson, 81, died at Morningside on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Knightdale, NC on February 26, 1938 to the late Lemuel Gordon Johnson and Nova Bridges Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lenora Johnson Bright and a brother, Roy Nelson Johnson. Also, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Cole Johnson and his second wife, Sue Taylor Johnson.
Herbert grew up in the Deep River community and graduated from Deep River High School. He also attended Campbell College. After completing college, he moved to Raleigh and worked at the Department of Revenue and retired after 35 years. He was an avid Wolfpack fan who ushered at Reynolds Coliseum. He was a long-term member and former deacon at Forest Hills Baptist Church. He loved reading Billy Graham books and devotionals. He was a daily reader of the News and Observer and enjoyed working "Jumble Puzzles". He never met a stranger and liked to ask questions.
Surviving are his daughters, Jennifer Parrish and husband, Jeremy of Garner and Amanda Goodman and husband, David of Charlotte; sisters, Athelene Walker and husband Jesse and Margaret Pickard; sister-in-law, Virginia Johnson; grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Parrish, Carson Alexander Parrish and Brianna Ruby Goodman.
The family would like to thank Morningside Assisted Living, ComForcare Home Care and Amedisys Hospice and especially George Mukete for all the care and compassion they provided. A special thank you for the weekly Saturday visits from Roy and Ginger Johnson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC with a reception and visitation immediately following the service. Interment will be held 3:00 pm Monday at Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 4148 Deep River Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church or Flat Springs Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019