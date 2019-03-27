Home

Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
The Cedars of Chapel Hill
Herbert Thomas Lawton

September 231, 1930 - March 22, 2019

Chapel Hill

Herbert T. Lawton, 88, died on March 22, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC from cancer. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Herb served in the Navy before practicing architecture in Cincinnati, Florida, San Francisco and Hawaii.

Herb retired in 1990 and moved to Lake Wylie, South Carolina to be closer to family, and in 2004, he relocated to The Cedars of Chapel Hill. Herb was a passionate lifelong supporter of the arts and a mentor to emerging artists.

He is survived by his sisters Martha Brooks (Del Mar, CA), Sara Roof (Asheville, NC), and Frances Wood (Estill, SC), and predeceased by his brother, Boyce Lawton (Columbia, SC). He was uncle to 13 nieces and nephews, for whom he was a mentor and role model.

There will be a Celebration of Life reception at The Cedars of Chapel Hill on Saturday, March 30 from 3:00 – 4:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Herbert T. Lawton Fund at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation, which will support enrichment for local students with passion for and talent in the arts. Donations may be made to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 877, Carrboro, NC 27510.

Condolences may be sent to CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019
