|
|
Herbert McLamb Allen
December 25, 1928 - September 21, 2019
Raleigh
Herbert McLamb Allen, 90, passed and went to heaven on Saturday, September 21st, in an assisted living facility in Rock Hill, S.C. Born in Johnston County, he was the son of Milton and Lucinda Allen McLamb and William Riley and Lily Francis Morgan Allen. He is preceded in death by a brother, J.R. McLamb, and sisters, Marilla Griffin and Emma Lou Parker, and a son, George Weldon Allen. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Holland Allen and sons, William Herbert Allen and Rev. Dr. Barry Alexander Allen (Libby), and granddaughter, Georgia Grace Allen. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in economics, and he was an accountant and retired from the State of North Carolina in 1994. He was an avid runner and completed four Marine Corps Marathons in Washington, D.C., in 1987, 88, 89, and 90. He was a World War II Army Veteran and a recipient of the World War II Victory Medal. He was a licensed pilot, a fcc amateur radio operator, and a self-taught pianist. He was a Baptist Christian and a member of Highland Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C., where he served as an usher. He also occasionally worshiped at various United Methodist Churches in South Carolina where his son serves as a pastor. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24th, from 6:00-8:00 P.M., at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road Garner, N.C. 27529. The Celebration of Life Service will be at Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Road Raleigh, N.C. 27603, on Wednesday, September 25th, at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Byron Greene and Rev. Dr. Barry A. Allen, presiding. Interment will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake, N.C., on Wednesday, September 25th, at 2:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27603 or the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org . The family expresses sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to all caregivers at Brookdale of Spring Arbor, and Agape Hospice, in Rock Hill, S.C., for the excellent care they gave. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019