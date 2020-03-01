Home

Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Spilman Memorial Baptist Church

Herbert Ray Wooten

Herbert Ray Wooten Obituary
Herbert Ray Wooten

August 14, 1933 - February 26, 2020

Kinston

Herbert Ray Wooten, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 2 pm at Spilman Memorial Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Trudy Wooten; his son Ray Wooten and wife Elisa; his son Ronald Wooten and wife Ann; his brother William Dyches and wife Mary Ann; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved friends.

Herbert Ray Wooten was born in Aiken, SC on August 14, 1933. He was raised in historic Horse Creek Valley in Burnettown, SC. Mr. Wooten worked his way through the University of South Carolina, was a member of ROTC and graduated with a degree in accounting Upon graduation Ray was commissioned in the Air Force. He served as a navigator and was stationed in Texas and Cape Cod, MA. Following his service, he elected to work with Dupont and earned his Masters in Accounting from East Carolina University. Ray retired from Dupont with over 40 years of service.

Mr. Wooten was deeply devoted to Spilman Baptist Church and took great pleasure in his Sunday classes. He enjoyed traveling with friends from church and enjoyed lively discussions around politics and University of South Carolina football. He was also an avid golfer, member of the Civitans and Lion clubs and worked out daily until the time of his passing.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020
