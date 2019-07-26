|
Herman Earl Crawford
Blowing Rock
Herman Earl Crawford, 91, died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home in the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock, NC.
Herman was born August 24, 1927 on his grandfather's farm in Wynn's Crossroads and grew up in Everetts, both communities in Martin County, NC. He was the son of William Franklin Crawford and Vesta Wynn Crawford. He attended Martin County Schools, was president of his senior class, and graduated from Robersonville High School in 1945. His father was a buyer for American Tobacco Company; Herman picked up the auctioneer's chant as he followed his dad in the warehouses, while also perfecting his pitching skills on the baseball diamond. Herman would auction tobacco during the day and play semi-pro baseball at night before becoming a fulltime auctioneer in 1949. His career in the tobacco industry took him across the southeastern United States and to Southern Rhodesia, Africa, for two seasons. Although he left the tobacco industry in the mid 1960's, he was always known for his exceptional skills as an auctioneer. He went on to work in sales for Carolina Springs before buying Wright Cotton Batting, and then joining the partnership at Bell Springs Mfg. Co. Inc. as vice-president of sales.
While serving in the Army, Herman met the love of his life, Lucille Ethel Clark. They were married on April 19, 1953; Lucille predeceased him by six weeks. They celebrated their 66th anniversary in April. They have two children, Connie Crawford Goff (husband Jim), and Kent Crawford (wife Lynn). Their marriage was an example of love and support. Grandchildren are Gideon Goff (wife Sarah), Kacy Lingle (husband Jason), Douglas Crawford (wife Lexi), and Elizabeth Crawford. Great granddaughters are Susanna Goff and Genevieve Goff. Herman was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Rae Crawford Altman and Willie (Billie) Louise Crawford Crocker.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Gathering Area of Emerywood Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Emerywood Baptist Church, 1300 Country Club Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to The Salvation Army, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point, NC 27263.
Published in The News & Observer on July 26, 2019