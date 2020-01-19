Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Powhatan Freewill Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Pinecrest Memorial Park
Clayton, NC
1940 - 2020
Herman R. Lancaster Obituary
Herman Ray Lancaster

March 27, 1940 - January 17, 2020

Clayton

Herman Lancaster, age 79, was born on March 27, 1940 in Johnston County to the late Roy and Lucile Lancaster.

Herman retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) after 33 years of designing roads. After retiring from DOT, he worked with Wetherill Engineering, Inc. for six years. Herman also served six years in the United States Army Reserves with the 805th MP Unit in Raleigh.

Herman was a great friend to many people and never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face. He was a devoted husband, father, and granddaddy. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter, Lynne Sanders and husband, Mike of Cary; granddaughter, Brooke Sanders of Cary; grandson, Colton Sanders of Cary and sister, Betty Batchelor of Clayton. Herman is preceded in death by a brother, Everette Lancaster of Blackstone, Virginia.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at Powhatan Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Online condolences may be made to the Lancaster family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
