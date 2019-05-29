Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rawls Baptist Church
10665 US 401 North
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Rawls Baptist Church
10665 US 401 North
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Herman Wright Obituary
Herman Wright

Fuquay-Varina

Herman Wright, age 61, suddenly passed away at his home Saturday, May 25th.

Herman was known for his industrious, hard-working spirit, love of the coast and saltwater fishing, and most of all for his love for spending time with family and friends. After receiving his BA from Campbell University and Masters from North Carolina State University, He went on to serve as Vice President of IT at Wake Technical Community College for 23 years prior to his retirement. Even though he endured many years of adverse health, he was well known for carrying a strong and positive attitude and made the most out of every situation and day.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Allen Wright; his daughter, Rachel Wright and her husband, Jeremy Wingle; his son Joseph Wright and his fiancee' Christina Harvey; and finally 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Dennis Wright as well as one brother and one sister.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rawls Baptist Church, 10665 US 401 North Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in memory of Herman to the Durham Rescue Mission https://www.durhamrescuemission.org/tribute-gifts/ or via mail at PO Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703 ) or the Baptist Men of Rawl's Baptist Church ( 10665 U.S. 401 North Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 ).

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019
