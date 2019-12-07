|
Hermann F. Bauer
Wake Forest
Hermann Fritz Bauer, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He is survived by his loving life partner of 23 years, Annemarie McKinley; children Herb & Teesa McKinley, Cyndi Wagner, Yvonne & TJ Pendygraft, and Rick McKinley; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many wonderful close friends.
Born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany; Hermann's schooling focused on gourmet cooking and hotel management. He trained and refined his culinary skills in many parts of Europe, as well as the Caribbean. This included time working for Stella Polaris Cruise lines based out of Sweden. One of his most memorable events was catering the State Department Dinner hosted by Nancy Regan. He spoke five languages and loved using this skill to meet new people in his travels. He worked expansively in the culinary world, where he ultimately owned and operated his own European gourmet catering business.
Throughout his life he had a passion for good wine, gardening, and dancing. He took great pride in working on his house, as well as maintaining his favorite vehicle, the Navigator. After retirement, Hermann and Annemarie traveled all over the United States and Canada with their loving dog, Gator. They also enjoyed making trips to Europe, as well as taking cruises.
A celebration of life service will be held December 7th at the Cremation Society of the Carolinas in Raleigh. The Family will be receiving visitors from 1pm – 2pm, with services beginning at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Paralyzed Veterans Association.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2019