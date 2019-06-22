|
|
Hester Davis Corbett
Fuquay-Varina
Hester Davis Corbett, 91, passed from this earthly realm into the welcoming arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gene Harold Corbett, her sons Dwight and Jerry, seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and her sister, Josephine Davis Fail.
Born September 14, 1927 in Wayne County, NC, she married Gene on August 29, 1948. She loved cooking and was known for her gift of hospitality. Her fried chicken, banana pudding and chocolate pies were famous among her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 North Woodrow St. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer from June 22 to June 24, 2019