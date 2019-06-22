Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 North Woodrow St.
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 North Woodrow St.
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hester Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hester Davis Corbett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hester Davis Corbett Obituary
Hester Davis Corbett

Fuquay-Varina

Hester Davis Corbett, 91, passed from this earthly realm into the welcoming arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gene Harold Corbett, her sons Dwight and Jerry, seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and her sister, Josephine Davis Fail.

Born September 14, 1927 in Wayne County, NC, she married Gene on August 29, 1948. She loved cooking and was known for her gift of hospitality. Her fried chicken, banana pudding and chocolate pies were famous among her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 North Woodrow St. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer from June 22 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now