Hester Jones
April 20, 1931 - November 5, 2020
Louisburg
Robert Hester Jones, 89, passed away while surrounded by family on Thursday November 5, 2020. Hester was born on April 20, 1931 to the late Robert Silas and Minnie Pearl Griffin Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Annie Grey Jones; a sister, Carolyn Ball; and a brother, Jimmie Kent Jones.
Hester loved his children and grandchildren, He enjoyed farming and restoring tractors.
Hester is survived by his children, Michael Jones (Jean), Wanda Jones (Mike Melvin), Greg Jones (Pat), Scott Jones (Tammy); grandchildren, Jennifer Jones, Michelle Davis, Dustin Jones (Ashley), Alexandria Jones (Jesse), Chad Baker, Chris Lambert (Regina), Ellen Melvin; and great-grandchildren, Trenton Wilson and Luke Wilson.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
