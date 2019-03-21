Hester Rouse Garner



Raleigh



Hester Rouse Garner, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 19, 2019.



A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Pine Rest Cemetery, Robbins, NC, with the Reverend Quint Dunlap officiating.



Hester was born in Moore County, NC on July 9, 1931 to Dewey and Mamie Horner Rouse. She married Clyde Garner in 1951 and they moved to Winston-Salem, but Robbins was always "home." Hester worked at Duplan Corp and later Western Electric/AT&T and was a wonderful mother to their only child, Candy. She was a member of Immanuel Moravian and later Union Cross Moravian Church.



Hester and Clyde were married over 67 years when he passed away on February 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Candy Baskett and husband Michael; her cherished granddaughter Jordan Baskett, all of Raleigh; siblings James Rouse of York, PA and Crissie York of Eagle Springs, NC and many nieces, nephews and friends that she dearly loved. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Johnsie Williams, Paul Rouse and Cecil Rouse.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary