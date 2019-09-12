|
|
Hilda Ann Coffey Bare
May 14, 1933 - September 9, 2019
Raleigh
Hilda Ann Coffey Bare, 86, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will always be remembered for her gentle soul and sweet spirit.
Born on May 14, 1933, she grew up in Granite Falls, NC, the daughter of Claude and Ollie Coffey. She, husband, A.J. and family, lived in Statesville, NC for 16 years before moving to Raleigh. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church where she loved and cared for a generation of babies in the infant nursery. She worked at Bobby Murray Chevrolet until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, A.J. Bare. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Gaines and husband, Ben of Raleigh, Lisa Jones and husband, Brian of Fallbrook, CA; son Christopher Bare of Raleigh; grandchildren, Josh Gaines (Meghan), Hannah Greenwood (Alex), Rebekah Gaines and Jacob, Luke (Beth), Sam and Rachel Jones; Great grandchildren, Sophie and Nathan Knechel, Nolan Gaines and Malachi and Moses Jones; Brother, Claude Coffey, Jr. of Granite Falls; and sister, Alice Coffey Starnes of Melbourne, Fl.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church on Thursday, September 12, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Covington first floor for their compassion and love for our Mom over the past 9 years. Donations may be made to the or NHBC. Condolences may be left at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 12, 2019