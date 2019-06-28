Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyner's Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Road Parkway
Wilson, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Rock OFW Baptist Church
6115 Little Rock Church Road
Lucama, NC
Hilda Gray Cuddington Kirby


1934 - 2019
Hilda Gray Cuddington Kirby Obituary
Hilda Gray Cuddington Kirby

November 10, 1934 - June 24, 2019

Wilson

Hilda Gray Cuddington Kirby

November 10, 1934 – June 24, 2019



Hilda Gray Cuddington Kirby, 84, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Ponce Therapy Care Center. Hilda was born on November 10, 1934 in Selma, North Carolina to the late Herbert Cicero and Mae Blossom (Holland) Cuddington. Hilda resided in Portsmouth, Virginia, Lucama, St Augustine, Florida and most importantly her beloved Salter Path. She was a gray lady at Wilson Memorial Hospital for many years. She enjoyed shopping for shoes and working in her yard. She never met a stranger and had an overwhelming compassion for others. She could often be found lounging on the beach enjoying the salty air as the waves rolled all worries away.



Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mae Cuddington; husband, Gene Kirby; son, Dennis Herbert Kirby; brother, Buddy Cuddington; sister, Grace Parrish; and great grandson, Fox Rigtrup.



She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Clifton Walter Kirby (Sharon), Barry Lynn Kirby (Ginger); daughter, Gena Nicole Kirby Metrakos; sister, Paula Kust (Peter); grandchildren, Noah Kirby, Zander Metrakos, Ashley Kirby Rigtrup (Ben), Kristin Kirby Beniflah (Dr. Jacob); great grandchild, Willow Rigtrup and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.



Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.



A Celebration of Hilda's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Little Rock OFW Baptist Church, 6115 Little Rock Church Road, Lucama. She will be laid to rest at the Kenly Cemetery in Kenly.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Ponce Therapy Care Center for their loving care. A special Thank You to Jeanie McDonough for loving her like your own and kissing her goodnight. We are eternally grateful for your kindness.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home and Joyner's Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on June 28, 2019
