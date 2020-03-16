|
|
Hilda Hollowell Howell
November 2, 1920 - March 13, 2020
Goldsboro
On March 13, 2020, a tender heart stopped beating and Hilda Hollowell Howell went to her Eternal Home. There will be a private family graveside service. Her life will be celebrated with Memorial Services at First United Methodist Church, Morehead City as well as Goldsboro Friends Meeting at a later date.
Hilda was born in the Stevens Mill community near Goldsboro on November 2, 1920 and lived a wonderful 99 years. She was the daughter of David and Eugenia Hockett Hollowell, well known Quakers in the community. Her life exemplified her deep Christian faith from her upbringing. She was a long time member of Goldsboro Friends Meeting where she enjoyed being in the William Penn Sunday School Class and Mary Glenn Hadley Circle. Hilda graduated from Grantham High School and attended Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. Upon returning to Goldsboro, she worked at Woolworth Company and later was part owner of Seth B. Hollowell Oil Company. Before retiring in 2001 from Wayne Memorial Hospital, she worked the visitor's reception desk where her caring and compassionate nature made her the perfect greeter. She was the personification of "Southern Hospitality". Her home was always open for hosting others. She was known for her graciousness.
In 2011, at age 90, when Hilda could no longer live on her own, she moved to Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City to be near her daughter, Jolene. For the past 9 years, Crystal Bluffs has been her home. She was loved like family by her many caregivers and visitors and enjoyed her many friendships with the other residents and their family members. Most days she could be found roaming the halls welcoming newcomers to the facility. Most of all she cherished the daily visits from two of her daughters, Jolene and Beth and their husbands.
Her greatest joy in life came from her large extended family and her many friends. She is survived by her four daughters, Gloria (Jack) Probeck of Novato, California, Jolene (Bill) Walker of Morehead City, Beth (Bill) Brady of Morehead City, and Pam (Russell) Davis of Durham; nine grandchildren Lisba, Mark, Caroline, Thomas, David, Luna, Seth, Parker and Lucinda; twelve great grandchildren, Lennon, Reid, Sabrina, Brandon, Charlie, Sam, Cameron, Liza, Emmy, Sadie, Madeline and Lillian, and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her dear sister, Evelyn Rose of Goldsboro. They shared a deep love and were next door neighbors for 25 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister (Sarah Elizabeth Hollowell) and brothers (Seth and Virgil Hollowell of Goldsboro and Bill Hollowell of Kinston).
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Carteret Health Care, Dr. Robert Coles, Sarah Bedard, PA, Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence, her long time physician, Dr. John LoPiccolo and most of all her day to day caregivers at Crystal Bluffs whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest you make a donation to Goldsboro Friends Meeting, 700 Guilford Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
A special light has gone out of our world, but we rejoice in her homegoing where she is pain free and reunited with her loved ones that have gone before.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home of Goldsboro, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2020