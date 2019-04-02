|
|
HIlda Massey Brantley
October 16, 1936 - March 31, 2019
Zebulon
Hilda Massey Brantley, 82, was the daughter of the late David and Gussie Debnam Massey. She graduated Middlesex High School in 1954 and was head teller for Peoples Bank, later, RBC Centura. She was a founding member of the Zebulon Rescue Squad, and member of Union Hope Baptist Church. Hilda never met a stranger and she loved people. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Mack "Short" Brantley, and children James Brantley, Mary Anne Brantley, and brother, Douglas Massey.
Graveside service: 2 pm, Wednesday, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Creech (Gary) of Zebulon, sister, Jane Denton (Bobby), daughter-in-law, Lisa Brantley, grandchildren, Alana Liles, Erin Creech, Jenna Brantley (Chris), Zack Creech (Nicole), Erica Bosford, Katelyn Bosford; the lights of her life, great-grandchildren, Kennedy Page, Rebecca Liles, Kendall Page, many special nieces and nephews.
Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Dementia Research or Transitions Life Care.
Visitation 5:30 – 7 pm, Tuesday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell and other time at Hilda's home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2019