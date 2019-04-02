Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Brantley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Massey Brantley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda Massey Brantley Obituary
HIlda Massey Brantley

October 16, 1936 - March 31, 2019

Zebulon

Hilda Massey Brantley, 82, was the daughter of the late David and Gussie Debnam Massey. She graduated Middlesex High School in 1954 and was head teller for Peoples Bank, later, RBC Centura. She was a founding member of the Zebulon Rescue Squad, and member of Union Hope Baptist Church. Hilda never met a stranger and she loved people. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Mack "Short" Brantley, and children James Brantley, Mary Anne Brantley, and brother, Douglas Massey.

Graveside service: 2 pm, Wednesday, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Creech (Gary) of Zebulon, sister, Jane Denton (Bobby), daughter-in-law, Lisa Brantley, grandchildren, Alana Liles, Erin Creech, Jenna Brantley (Chris), Zack Creech (Nicole), Erica Bosford, Katelyn Bosford; the lights of her life, great-grandchildren, Kennedy Page, Rebecca Liles, Kendall Page, many special nieces and nephews.

Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Dementia Research or Transitions Life Care.

Visitation 5:30 – 7 pm, Tuesday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell and other time at Hilda's home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now