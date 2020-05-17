Hilda Rambeau Crocker



February 27, 1930 - May 15, 2020



Chalybeate Springs



Hilda Gray Rambeau Crocker, 90 passed away peacefully on May 15th in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Davy Crocker, Teresa Crocker and Gail Crocker Messer (Bobby); grandchildren, Jessica (Danny) and Lora; great grandchildren, Kylie and Madison; nephews, Charles Rambeau, Jr. (Gina) and James Rambeau (Crys) and four cousins. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Metta; two sisters, Joyce and Jean; two brothers, Charles and O'Neal. Hilda was born on her family farm in Chalybeate Springs and lived there most of her life. She graduated from LaFayette High School in 1949 and started her career with the Department of Motor Vehicles within two weeks of graduation. She worked with the state for 32 years spending most of those years with Wake Technical Community College. She loved working with people and especially the wonderful people at Wake Tech. After retiring she enjoyed traveling with family and friends and spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved dearly. Everyone that knew her knew that she was a diehard TARHEEL fan for many years.



She was a dedicated member of Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church. She held several leadership roles in the church as deaconess, church clerk, librarian, member of WMU, assisted with youth, lifetime member of the Heritage Room and a member of various committees over the years.



Family and friends are welcomed to go by Bryan Lee Funeral Home, Angier on Monday, May 18, 2020 between 10:00AM – 8:00PM to pay your last respects and sign the guest book. A graveside service will be held at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Please observe social distancing when attending the graveside service. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, 238 Chalybeate Rd. Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.



