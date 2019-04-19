Hilda B. Redmond



October 26, 1924 - April 10, 2019



Raleigh



On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Hilda B. Redmond, our beloved Momma passed away at the age of 94 at The Oaks of Mayview, Raleigh, NC. She was born on October 26, 1924, in Montcalm, WV to Solomon Jackson and Della Blevins; the 11th of 12 children.



In 2018, she celebrated being retired from Verizon as many years' she had worked-35 years! She was a CWA union representative for 15 years and was President of the Pioneers Retirees for 2 years.



She is preceded in death by parents, Solomon Jackson and Della Blevins; husband, Jack T. Redmond; 7 sisters, 3 brothers.



She is survived by daughters Vicki Redmond and Jackie Herbster, son-in-law Jack; "adopted" daughter Malou Dichtel; "adopted" granddaughters Courtney and Stormy Stark; sister Lois Jacobs and many nieces and nephews.



Bequeathal of her body has been made to the UNC School of Medicine's Donation Program. A "Celebration of Life" event will be in the near future. Memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary