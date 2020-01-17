Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC 27288
(336) 623-2161
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC 27288
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Weddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Smith Weddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Smith Weddle Obituary
Hilda Smith Weddle

February 15, 1925 - January 15, 2020

Cascade, Va.

Hilda Smith Weddle age 94 of 257 Michaux Road, Cascade, Virginia passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Health Care.

A Funeral service will be held 3 pm Sunday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A meal will be held immediately following the service at Willis Memorial Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday.

Mrs. Weddle was born February 15, 1925 in Pittsylvania County; she was the youngest daughter of the late Floyd Stephen Smith and Sallie Seymour Smith. She lived in Cascade her entire life and was retired Postmaster of Cascade and Charter member of Willis Memorial Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death along with her parents, by her husband of sixty-nine years, Joe Alden Weddle whom she married on December 4, 1946; 5 brothers, Irving "C.I." Smith, Bartley Smith, Eugene "Gene" Smith, Thomas "Tom" Smith and Floyd William "Bill" Smith ; 4 sisters, Vergie Smith, Catherine Smith Robertson, Mary Smith Heslep and Jettie Smith Taylor.

Survivors are daughter and son-in-law, Joan Weddle Whitt and Bobby Whitt of Raleigh; granddaughter, Shannon Thompson Oliver and great-grandson, Andrew "Drew" Oliver of Holly Springs, NC and many nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Willis Memorial Baptist Church, 5212 Cascade Road, Cascade, Va. 24069.

Online condolences offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -