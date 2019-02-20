Hilda Lee Thompson



December 20, 1922 - February 15, 2019



Selma



Hilda Lee Thompson, age 96, of Selma, passed away on February 15, 2019. Born in Harnett County on December 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Allen H.A. Lee, Sr. and Esther Thornton Lee. Her husband was the late A. Z. Thompson, Jr. and she was preceded in death by brothers Allen H. Lee, Jr. and Lewis Lee and a granddaughter Angie Batchelor. She was a retired public school teacher and a member of Selma Tabernacle Church of God in Selma.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma with burial following in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 – 8 PM.



Surviving are her son, Neal Thompson of Oregon, Norwood Thompson and wife Sandra of Clayton; daughters, Charlotte Bailey of Raleigh, Rebecca Davis of New Jersey and Marilyn Gordon of Raleigh; brothers, James Lee of Clayton; grandchildren David Thompson, Cathy Kirby, Robert Bailey, Lee Weatherford, Jennie Davis, Trinity Garvey, Haley Godwin, Ashley Loscalzo, Amy Lawson, Wesley Gordon and Blake Gordon; and eighteen great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to Selma Tabernacle Church of God, 206 E. Anderson St., Selma, NC 27576 or to Transitions Life Care Hospice Home, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com