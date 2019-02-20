Home

POWERED BY

Services
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
For more information about
Hilda Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Thompson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hilda Thompson Obituary
Hilda Lee Thompson

December 20, 1922 - February 15, 2019

Selma

Hilda Lee Thompson, age 96, of Selma, passed away on February 15, 2019. Born in Harnett County on December 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Allen H.A. Lee, Sr. and Esther Thornton Lee. Her husband was the late A. Z. Thompson, Jr. and she was preceded in death by brothers Allen H. Lee, Jr. and Lewis Lee and a granddaughter Angie Batchelor. She was a retired public school teacher and a member of Selma Tabernacle Church of God in Selma.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma with burial following in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 – 8 PM.

Surviving are her son, Neal Thompson of Oregon, Norwood Thompson and wife Sandra of Clayton; daughters, Charlotte Bailey of Raleigh, Rebecca Davis of New Jersey and Marilyn Gordon of Raleigh; brothers, James Lee of Clayton; grandchildren David Thompson, Cathy Kirby, Robert Bailey, Lee Weatherford, Jennie Davis, Trinity Garvey, Haley Godwin, Ashley Loscalzo, Amy Lawson, Wesley Gordon and Blake Gordon; and eighteen great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Selma Tabernacle Church of God, 206 E. Anderson St., Selma, NC 27576 or to Transitions Life Care Hospice Home, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now