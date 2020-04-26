|
Hildegard Martha Zipprich
November 21, 1920 - April 23, 2020
Raleigh
Hildegard Martha Zipprich of Raleigh passed from this life on April 23, 2020, at Rex Hospital. Hilde had moved to Sunrise North Hills in 2019 from her residence at Raleigh Apartments in Cameron Village.
Hilde was born to Johann and Maria Zipprich in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany, in 1920. She had an older brother, John. Her parents and brother preceded her in death. Johann owned Zipprich's in Augsburg, described by Hilde as "the largest candy manufacturer in Bavaria."
As a child, Hilde went to live with a family in a small village in Bavaria. She became lifelong friends with the two girls in the family, Gloria and Regine (Gitli). She studied first in Switzerland and then in England, and attained a proficiency in English through Cambridge University.
After the war, Hilde worked for the US Court of Restitution Appeals of the Allied High Commission for Germany in Darmstadt. She went on to serve with the Justice of the US Court of Appeals and President of the US Court of Restitution Appeals in Nuremberg, Germany. At the end of his tour of duty, President-Justice Fred J. Cohn remarked in his letter to her that he would be remiss if he did not thank her for her six years of superior services. He said her service had been intelligent and efficient and she served in a superb manner. He offered his letter as a recommendation and added "anyone reading this may be assured of your efficiency and ever demonstrated devotion to duty."
Hildegard arrived in New York on the ship America in June, 1954, and began working for the law firm of Townsend & Lewis. After three years, she moved to North Carolina and began working with the firm of Joyner & Howison where she remained until her retirement in 1986.
It is interesting to note that Hilde never drove a car and enjoyed walking great distances. She would walk from her apartment to Pullen Park Pool several days a week and join her good friends, The Merry Mermaids, for an early morning swim. Hilde also enjoyed visiting with German language speaking friends at the German club get togethers.
Hilde loved gardening, and caring for her African violets was a particular joy. Every year she would decorate her beloved Norfolk Pine for Christmas with ornaments she had made in years gone by. She also loved to knit and to read histories and murder mysteries. And music was an integral part of Hilde's life. She looked forward to often attending operas, ballets and the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra.
Everyone Hilde knew was a special addition to her life. She loved hearing from and visiting with her dear friends, Evelin Lock and Peter Lock, on her yearly trips to Germany.
Her co-workers and friends were the lucky recipients of her homemade Christmas goodies. Those with children always received an Advent Calendar from Germany. And some were blessed with a homemade Easter basket each spring.
Hildegard nurtured and cared for her friends throughout her life and is beloved by all who knew her.
Due to the current gathering restrictions presented by the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Symphony, 3700 Glenwood Avenue,
Suite 130, Raleigh, NC 27612, or to a .
Arrangements are being made through Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, St. Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020