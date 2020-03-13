|
Hilton Grey Lamm
Raleigh
"Things you can give and still keep are your word, a smile and a grateful heart."
Hilton Grey Lamm, 82, passed away on March 11, 2020. Born on February 17, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, NC; he was the son of the late Garland Webster Lamm and Cora Lee Honeycutt Lamm. He served honorably in the US Army. Hilton retired after 20 years as the North Carolina Manager for Randy's Frozen Meats & Seafood and along with his late wife Jean Harper Lamm, co-owned and operated J&H Stables and the National Livestock Supply Company.
Hilton lived life through example - by showing others a tough work ethic. An "Old School True Cowboy", he was strong willed, dependable, generous to people he knew and strangers alike, and supported many organizations with causes close to his heart. He impacted the futures of many of the stable's visitors through trail rides and organized charitable events.
Hilton loved a good western movie and was honored to supply horses to the MGM Studios in Wilmington. He was a prankster who loved to share his "Spring Water" to those he knew on the many trails he rode and to those he happened upon. A humble man, Hilton was appreciative of all of his family and friends. His legacy - of bringing people into the horse world, as a humanitarian to the young and old, as a Cowboy passionate for the care of animals of all kind - will live on through those many friendships made.
He is survived by his devoted daughter: Simone Lamm Brannan and husband David Brannan; by his sister: Sue Lamm Fallat and husband Jim Fallat; by his two grandsons that he was extremely proud of: Austin Brannan and wife Rachel and Ashley Brannan and wife Jennifer; by three great-grandchildren: Avery, Claire and Caleb; by other extended family and many friends; and by his faithful beagle: "Jack Bean".
Hilton was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, Jean and by a sister, Barbara Bradley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15th from 12 pm until 3 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue). Funeral Services, officiated by Cowboy Preacher Alfred Tyson, of Cowboys for Christ, will be held at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcomed; however, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020