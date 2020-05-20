Hilton L. Reddick, Jr.



Alexendria, VA



Hilton Lee Reddick, Jr., 77, passed peacefully at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his devoted wife of 44 years by his side on May 12, 2020. He will be remembered and missed by family and friends for his devotion to his family, military service of 30+ years, accomplishments, compassion, generosity and leadership.



Hilton is survived by his wife Linda Young Reddick, Sister-Gwenerva Reddick, Daughter-Gyvonya Reddick-Simmons (Walker), Grandchildren-Paris and Daivonya Reddick-Simmons, Sister-In-Law-Regina Miller (Anthony), Brother-In-Law-Bernard Young (Virginia), Nieces-LaKesha Miller and LeDawn Downey, 2 special cousins Katie Moore and Gwen Mann (Kenny), 2 great nieces and 1 great-nephew.



Public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Betts & Sons Funeral Home, 512 Lewis Street, Oxford, NC 27565.



Graveside Military Service & Interment (immediately following viewing) at Meadowview Memorial Park Cemetery, Oxford, NC 27565.



