Hoke Mitchiner


1948 - 2020
Hoke Mitchiner Obituary
Hoke Mitchiner

June 16, 1948 - April 13, 2020

GARNER

Eugene Hoke Mitchiner, Jr. 71, passed away peacefully at his home Monday.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Hoke Mitchiner and Mabel Wrenn Mitchiner, and his wife, Linda Jo Paylor Mitchiner. He is survived by his daughter, Melinda Mitchiner Lucas, son-in-law Jonathan Lucas, and grandson Jaxon Lucas, all of Raleigh, brothers Dwane Mitchiner of Garner and Calvin Mitchiner (Shelley) of Durham, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a private graveside service held at Raleigh Memorial Park on Thursday. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life Party sometime in the future.

Services by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Condolences may be made to Bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2020
