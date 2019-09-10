Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
Horace Miller


1931 - 2019
Horace Miller Obituary
Horace R. Miller

January 17, 1931 - September 7, 2019

Raleigh

Raleigh - Horace R. Miller, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Miller; four sisters, Louise Montgomery, Julia Flake, Nellie Strube, and Annette Padgett, all of South Carolina.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Fannie Wood Miller; a daughter, Lisa M. Lawton; a son Anthony Miller; four grandchildren, Jessica Baker, T.J. Miller, Mikala Miller, and Brandon Pleasants; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ruby Tillis of Florida.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 1:30 PM at Macedonia Baptist Church, Raleigh; with a visitation prior to the service from 12:30-1:15 PM. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

Condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 10, 2019
