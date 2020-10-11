Horace L. Milligan



September 13, 1932 - October 9, 2020



Raleigh



Horace L. Milligan, 88, passed away Friday.



A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.



A veteran of the Korean conflict, Horace is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Horace Milligan, Jr. (Jessica) of Colgagte, WI; daughter, Sharon McGaugh (Thomas) of Canton, GA, 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. F



Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made in Horace's honor to Calvary Raleigh Church, 7900 Ten-Ten Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603



