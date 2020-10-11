1/1
Horace Milligan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace L. Milligan

September 13, 1932 - October 9, 2020

Raleigh

Horace L. Milligan, 88, passed away Friday.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

A veteran of the Korean conflict, Horace is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Horace Milligan, Jr. (Jessica) of Colgagte, WI; daughter, Sharon McGaugh (Thomas) of Canton, GA, 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. F

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made in Horace's honor to Calvary Raleigh Church, 7900 Ten-Ten Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved