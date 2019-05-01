Home

Horace "Big Tyme" Murray Jr.

Horace "Big Tyme" Murray Jr. Obituary
Horace "Big Tyme" Murray, Jr.

Raleigh

Mr. Horace "Big Tyme" Murray, Jr., 72, of Raleigh, departed this earthly life on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Crosslink Rd, Raleigh, NC at 12:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 11:00 AM. Interment takes place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner NC. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835. www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2019
