Houston Vaden Blair



October 27, 1927 - April 9, 2019



Monroe



Houston Blair, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in Wallace, NC on October 27, 1927 to Margaret "Maggie" Blakeney and Seaborn Blair and spent his childhood years in Wallace and Elizabethtown, NC.



Houston served in the U.S. Navy during the latter years of WWII; then graduated from the University of Virginia in 1951 before beginning a 32-year career with the United States Government-first with the Social Security Administration on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, where he commuted from the family residence in Alexandria, VA-then, upon the opening of the Environmental Protection Agency's air division in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, they moved back to North Carolina.



After retirement, he enjoyed 25 years doing his favorite things: traveling the world (including eight transatlantic cruises of 40 total), pursuing his longheld interest in genealogical research, gardening and playing bridge.



He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Mott Parks Blair and James Seaborn Blair; and wife Maxine Peterson Blair. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Frances Woods Blair; daughters Margaret Blair Jordan of Mebane, NC and Karen Blair Petersen (Dwight) of Burlington, NC; sons, Houston V. Blair, Jr. (Cheryl) of Pittsboro, NC and James Artie Blair of Butner, NC; stepdaughter, Kelly Toch of Seattle, WA; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Avenue, Monroe, NC. Burial will follow in Marshville City Cemetery. The family will visit with friends and relatives from 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. prior to the memorial service.



Memorials may be made to , 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7600 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226.



Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Blair family. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019