Services Memorial service 4:00 PM Binkley Baptist Church Chapel Hill , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Howard Ammerman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard Ammerman

1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Howard Kendall Ammerman



April 14, 1915 - March 11, 2019



Chapel Hill



Howard K. Ammerman lived to be nearly 104. He grew up on a farm in Cynthiana Kentucky where he transported some of his eight siblings by horse and buggy to attend a one-room school house. After high school he left Cynthiana for Washington, DC, where he worked as a fingerprint specialist for the FBI. He returned to Kentucky to complete his undergraduate work at the University of Kentucky. During World War II he served in the Quartermaster Corps, stationed at a US Army Base in Puerto Rico, where his happiest memories were learning Spanish and alerting the base to the fact that the war was over. In 1936 he joined Calvary Baptist Church in Washington, DC, where he was a member for over 50 years, and where he met and married his wife, Arlene Stuckman, from Quincy, Illinois. Howard used the GI Bill to complete a Ph.D. in Economics at the University of Chicago and then joined the faculty at the University of Oklahoma and subsequently the University of Rhode Island to teach Economics and Business Administration. When his two children were school age, Howard and Arlene moved back to the Washington, DC, area (Montgomery County, Maryland) so they could attend the strong public schools there. He also worked for the US Department of State and the CIA (never revealing just what work he did there!) and for many years was an economics professor at Montgomery College in Montgomery County, MD. Beyond his professional work, his passions were gardening, world peace and protection of the environment. He was an early advocate for and strong supporter of the US Institute of Peace, writing countless letters to legislators. Howard long recognized the importance of protecting the environment for subsequent generations and wrote an annual letter to the N&O to advocate for change. While living in Maryland, he provided the neighborhood (and ultimately his retirement community) with the bounty of his large garden while Arlene canned and froze enough to keep the family well-supplied. For the last 6 years, Howard lived with his daughter and son-in-law in Chapel Hill, NC, where he taught and participated in Peer Learning classes, attended Binkley Baptist Church, appreciated the love and devotion of his weekday caregivers, and always marveled at the size and grandeur of the trees in the local neighborhood. He is remembered for reciting poetry, his kindness to those in need (providing a long-term home and refuge for numerous displaced foreign students), his humility in combination with notable accomplishments, his expressions of gratitude to others, and his "make do" approach to a simple lifestyle. He is survived by his son, Jim, and daughter-in-law, Kristina Heinemann of Centerport, NY; his daughter, Alice Ammerman and her husband, Tom Keyserling, of Chapel Hill, NC; and three grandchildren: Kaleb Keyserling (Portland, OR), Ethan Keyserling (Arlington, VA), and Jonah Keyserling (Boston, MA). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, or US Institute of Peace, 2301 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 4 PM at Binkley Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries